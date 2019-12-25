Jurgen Klopp Believes The Squad Will Not Be Jaded After Intense CWC Week

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against second-placed Leicester City, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said that his team will not be tired due to the travel, jet lag, and the football matches, but will instead be focussed on the match.

Will be focussed

Klopp said that his team will nor be jaded after an intense schedule over the last 10 days where the team travelled to Qatar to play in the CWC. He said, "Whenever I ask the players, we are all in a situation where everybody wants to be constantly fit so I don’t have to ask them. So, I can only judge myself; the way to Qatar, sleeping-wise, was difficult to get used to, for me. On the way back it was completely normal. Since then, all good – we had a day off yesterday, I’m pretty sure the boys slept as much as they could and they should be completely fine today. From that point of view, the way there – change of climate and all that stuff – was really kind of intense and we needed days, maybe nearly the full week, to get used to it."

Liverpool will be playing second-placed Foxes on Thursday afternoon.

Klopp was also asked about newly appointed Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, who he will face in a few weeks in the FA Cup. Klopp dismissed the FA Cup saying that he has three Premier League matches on his mind. He said, "I like him a lot... I liked him a lot! It’s difficult in this business to have friends. With Dave Wagner I was friends before we became managers, all the others we meet from time to time, but with him, the relationship was always kind of special. So now we meet a couple of times during the year, more often than we are probably used to, but that’s all. I would love to say I wish him luck!"

