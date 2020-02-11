Liverpool Transfer Rumours: Jurgen Klopp To Reunite With Barcelona Flop Philippe Coutinho?

Philippe Coutinho has been with Bayern Munich since the start of the 2019-20 season after having secured a loan move away from Barcelona last summer. The Brazilian national has six goals in 19 appearances for the Bundesliga defending champions. He has featured frequently under interim manager Hansi Flick. Bayern Munich have an option to make the move permanent by paying Barcelona a mammoth sum of €120 million. Reports in Germany indicate that Bayern Munich are unlikely to pay such a huge amount for the former Liverpool man.

Liverpool transfer rumours: Jurgen Klopp targets Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is the player top of Jurgen Klopp’s wish list this summer, although a return for Philippe Coutinho is a possibility if they fail to land the 20-year-old. [The Express]https://t.co/MvcASuiqjI — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 9, 2020

Philippe Coutinho to make sensational Liverpool comeback?

Brazilian Flop Philippe Coutinho, 27, has been told he can 'Get The Hell Out' Of Barcelona As He's No Longer Welcome At The Catalans for a cut-price £77m this summer pic.twitter.com/SYoeeIugd9 — Captain Fantastic8 (@nattyroons) February 11, 2020

Coutinho to Liverpool

After signing for Liverpool from Inter Milan back in 2013, Philippe Coutinho spent six years at Anfield and truly established himself as one of the finest attacking midfielders in the Premier League. The Liverpool talisman scored 41 goals in 151 appearances for the Reds before pushing for an exit in 2018 to play for Barcelona in the LaLiga. Things have not gone as planned for Coutinho, who now finds himself seeking redemption while playing for Bayern Munich. Jurgen Klopp, who shares a strong bond with the Brazilian, is reportedly keen on bringing Coutinho to Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz has also been linked with Liverpool, so it will be interesting to see how this Liverpool transfer saga works out.

Throwback to Philippe Coutinho's stint in England

He really was capable of the sublime. pic.twitter.com/on3VPqC5rv — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) February 10, 2020

