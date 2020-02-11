The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Liverpool Transfer Rumours: Jurgen Klopp To Reunite With Barcelona Flop Philippe Coutinho?

Football News

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is reportedly in two minds as he will be hunting for a CAM in the transfer window. Philippe Coutinho may join Klopp.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho has been with Bayern Munich since the start of the 2019-20 season after having secured a loan move away from Barcelona last summer. The Brazilian national has six goals in 19 appearances for the Bundesliga defending champions. He has featured frequently under interim manager Hansi Flick. Bayern Munich have an option to make the move permanent by paying Barcelona a mammoth sum of €120 million. Reports in Germany indicate that Bayern Munich are unlikely to pay such a huge amount for the former Liverpool man. 

Also Read | Juventus preparing to sell Aaron Ramsey just a year after Arsenal departure

Liverpool transfer rumours: Jurgen Klopp targets Kai Havertz

Also Read | Everyone hates you when you're an England player: Jordan Pickford hits out at Gary Neville

Philippe Coutinho to make sensational Liverpool comeback?

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Spurs release parody film posters featuring Son Heung-min and other stars

Coutinho to Liverpool

After signing for Liverpool from Inter Milan back in 2013, Philippe Coutinho spent six years at Anfield and truly established himself as one of the finest attacking midfielders in the Premier League. The Liverpool talisman scored 41 goals in 151 appearances for the Reds before pushing for an exit in 2018 to play for Barcelona in the LaLiga. Things have not gone as planned for Coutinho, who now finds himself seeking redemption while playing for Bayern Munich. Jurgen Klopp, who shares a strong bond with the Brazilian, is reportedly keen on bringing Coutinho to Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz has also been linked with Liverpool, so it will be interesting to see how this Liverpool transfer saga works out.

Also Read | Premier League set for Netflix-like revolution to boost global viewership

Throwback to Philippe Coutinho's stint in England

Also Read | Troy Parrott: All you need to know about the 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur's prodigy

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
CONG'S SHARMISTHA MUKHERJEE REBELS
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE