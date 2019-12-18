Jurgen Klopp Sends Heartening Message To Neil Critchley At Half-time During Carabao Cup QF

The Liverpool U-23 side took to the field as they went up against a strong Premier League team in the form of Aston Villa led by Dean Smith. Neil Critchley was the stand-in coach for Liverpool during their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Villa Park on Tuesday night. The match ended in disappointment for the Reds as Harvey Elliott and Co. succumbed to a 0-5 defeat against their Premier League counterparts. But the young and vibrant Liverpool squad displayed flashes of brilliance all throughout the game after some morale-boosting words from senior coach - Jurgen Klopp at half-time.
Also Read | Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard? Who would Thierry Henry play with?
Our #CarabaoCup run ends at the quarter-finals.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2019
A solid campaign and plenty of experience for many Reds 👊
Also Read | El Clasico: 5 players who could play their first 'Clasico' as Barcelona host Real Madrid
"At half-time we spoke about the things that would be important to us in the second half and I thought we came out and gave a really good account of ourselves in the second half as well."— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2019
Neil Critchley on tonight's performance 👊
In the post-match press conference on Tuesday night, Neil Critchley revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent an SMS to the under-fire youngsters. The message was ‘to keep playing the way we were playing, keep being brave’. The stand-in coach also added that he was sure Jurgen Klopp will be proud of the way the Under-23’s performed in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.
Also Read | Neymar Jr has a classy answer to questions regarding his exit from Barcelona in 2017
Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball game
🔴🔴 MATCHDAY (again) 🔴🔴 #ClubWC semi-final day, up the Reds! 💪 pic.twitter.com/K2L5nsDetD— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 18, 2019
Also Read | Jose Mourinho wants a rematch with Bayern Munich, this time with a 'proper' team