Jurgen Klopp Sends Heartening Message To Neil Critchley At Half-time During Carabao Cup QF

The Liverpool U-23 side took to the field as they went up against a strong Premier League team in the form of Aston Villa led by Dean Smith. Neil Critchley was the stand-in coach for Liverpool during their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Villa Park on Tuesday night. The match ended in disappointment for the Reds as Harvey Elliott and Co. succumbed to a 0-5 defeat against their Premier League counterparts. But the young and vibrant Liverpool squad displayed flashes of brilliance all throughout the game after some morale-boosting words from senior coach - Jurgen Klopp at half-time.

Also Read | Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard? Who would Thierry Henry play with?

Liverpool youngsters bow out of Carabao Cup with a 0-5 loss to Aston Villa

Our #CarabaoCup run ends at the quarter-finals.



A solid campaign and plenty of experience for many Reds 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2019

Also Read | El Clasico: 5 players who could play their first 'Clasico' as Barcelona host Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp encourages U-23 lads at half-time when Liverpool were 4-0 down

"At half-time we spoke about the things that would be important to us in the second half and I thought we came out and gave a really good account of ourselves in the second half as well."



Neil Critchley on tonight's performance 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2019

In the post-match press conference on Tuesday night, Neil Critchley revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent an SMS to the under-fire youngsters. The message was ‘to keep playing the way we were playing, keep being brave’. The stand-in coach also added that he was sure Jurgen Klopp will be proud of the way the Under-23’s performed in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Also Read | Neymar Jr has a classy answer to questions regarding his exit from Barcelona in 2017

Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball game

Liverpool prepare for FIFA Club World Cup semifinal in Doha

Also Read | Jose Mourinho wants a rematch with Bayern Munich, this time with a 'proper' team