Jurgen Klopp Sends Heartening Message To Neil Critchley At Half-time During Carabao Cup QF

Football News

Jurgen Klopp had a rather motivational message for the Liverpool U-23 boys as they trailed Aston Villa by four goals during the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jurgen Klopp

The Liverpool U-23 side took to the field as they went up against a strong Premier League team in the form of Aston Villa led by Dean Smith. Neil Critchley was the stand-in coach for Liverpool during their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Villa Park on Tuesday night. The match ended in disappointment for the Reds as Harvey Elliott and Co. succumbed to a 0-5 defeat against their Premier League counterparts. But the young and vibrant Liverpool squad displayed flashes of brilliance all throughout the game after some morale-boosting words from senior coach - Jurgen Klopp at half-time.

Liverpool youngsters bow out of Carabao Cup with a 0-5 loss to Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp encourages U-23 lads at half-time when Liverpool were 4-0 down 

In the post-match press conference on Tuesday night, Neil Critchley revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent an SMS to the under-fire youngsters. The message was ‘to keep playing the way we were playing, keep being brave’. The stand-in coach also added that he was sure Jurgen Klopp will be proud of the way the Under-23’s performed in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. 

Liverpool prepare for FIFA Club World Cup semifinal in Doha

Published:
