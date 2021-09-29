JUV Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

In Matchday Two of this season’s Champions League, Juventus will play hosts to Chelsea at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday, September 30, 12:30 am IST. The hosts have struggled in Serie A winning just two of their six games and find themselves 10th in the points table. They however won their opening game in the UEFA Champions League with a 3-0 win over Malmo.

Meanwhile, Chelsea head into this game after facing a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, which also was their first loss of the season. The team has won four, drawn one and lost one of their six Premier League and also won their Matchday 1 of the Champions League clash against Zenit. Here is our JUV vs CHE Dream11 team, JUV vs CHE fantasy team picks and JUV vs CHE Dream11 prediction.

Juventus vs Chelsea Head to Head

This will be the fifth meeting between Juventus and Chelsea in the Champions League. Both teams have a win each, with two games ending in draws. The last meeting between the two sides saw Juventus come 3-0 up against Chelsea.

Juventus vs Chelsea News

Juventus face a huge blow as both Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala will be missing. The home side will also be without Arthur and Kaio Jorge. While Chelsea will be without Reece James, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante.

JUV vs CHE Probable Playing XI

Juventus Predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Moise Kean

Chelsea Predicted XI: Edouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

JUV vs CHE fantasy team picks

Juventus

Federico Chiesa

Leonardo Bonucci

Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku

Jorginho

JUV vs CHE Dream11 Team

Edouard Mendy, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci (VC), Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku (C), Moise Kean

JUV vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Chelsea are in great form in comparison to Juventus and will go into this game as favourites. Also, Juventus have faced a blow upfront with two of their star strikers out of action, and Chelsea have only conceded four goals in 14 UEFA Champions League matches, and thus it will be difficult for Juventus to get past Chelsea.

Image: AP