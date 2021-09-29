Juventus Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage is set for a mouthwatering clash when Juventus take on Chelsea in Group H. The match is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 30 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. Juventus will be looking to carry forward their strong start in the UCL after a poor start to their Serie A campaign. Chelsea on the other hand will hope to put their loss to Manchester City over the weekend behind them and continue their brilliant start to the season with a win against the Old Lady.

Juventus vs Chelsea Match Preview

Juventus have had a horrible start to the season as they sit 10th in the league having won only two of the six games that they have played so far, they have two draws and two losses as well. However, there has been a slight up in form recently as they have won two games in a row and they will be hoping to carry it forward against a very well-drilled Chelsea team.

Chelsea on the other hand started the Premier League very well having won four of their first five games and drawing only one, but over the weekend in their sixth PL game, they took on defending champions Manchester City and looked a ghost of their former self as City won 1-0. They will be hoping to avoid another defeat as they look to defend the Champions League title.

Juventus vs Chelsea Team News

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will be without star forward Paulo Dybala and Spanish striker Alvaro Morata for the match. Dybala pick up a thigh muscle problem whereas Morata suffered a hamstring injury.

Thomas Tuchel will be without N'Golo Kante after contracting COVID-19, he has started self-isolation and has not travelled to Italy.

How to watch Juventus vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic Juventus vs Chelsea clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The match can also be live-streamed via the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The game is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 30 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

How to watch Juventus vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch Champions League matches in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website with the Juventus vs Chelsea match scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 29.

How to watch Juventus vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K) with the Juventus vs Chelsea match scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Wednesday, September 29.

(Image: @juventusfcen/@Chelsea/Twitter)