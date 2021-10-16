Juventus Boss Allegri Claims To Hold No Grudge Against Mourinho Ahead Of Clash With Roma

Juventus will take on rivals Serie A rivals AS Roma on Sunday in Turin. It will be a clash of two high-profile, fired-up managers as Massimiliano Allegri faces Jose Mourinho. Back in 2011, Allegri called Mourinho "pathetic" on Italian television and Mourinho mocked Juve by cupping his ear towards the away crowd after his Manchester United team won a Champions League game against Allegri's side in November 2018.

The clash on Sunday will be the perfect set-up as the two greats try to show that they still have it in them. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Juve's match against Roma, Allegri said that he respects Mourinho and that the match is not about the two of them. He also said that the addition of Mourinho to Roma not only adds value to the club but also the Italian league.

"Mourinho is a coach who has won a lot and I respect him,” Allegri told in a news conference.

"It is part of his personality that, once in a while, he will do something like he did at Manchester United a few years ago. This is not a clash between me and Mourinho. I am pleased to have a top coach like him back in Italy. He adds value to Roma and Serie A."

Juventus had a poor start to the season but they seem to have turned things around, winning their last three league games to move up to seventh place, four points adrift of Roma who sit at fourth place.

"Mourinho has given character to Roma, they are ahead of us and we must pick up points, like in the next seven games, to not fall far off the top of the table," Allegri said.

Allegri claims no bad blood between him and Ramsey

Allegri also mentioned that Argentina forward Paulo Dybala will not be available for another 7 to 10 days due to an injury, while Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has made his way back and is in training. However, his availability for the match against Roma is not yet certain.

There was some dispute during the international break when Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey seemed to have criticised Juventus and Allegri by saying that can play with more continuity "with the right management", but Allegri said that the comments had not caused an issue.

"There was nothing to clear up. He is a player I count on a lot, he had an injury and was out for a while, and now he has played two games with the national team. I do not know if he will start, but he is a player I trust," Massimiliano Allegri said.

(Image: AP)