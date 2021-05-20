Juventus Champions League Qualification Chances: How Can Ronaldo And Co. Make It To UCL?

Juventus might have clinched silverware this season, but the Old Lady still have a lot to do if they have to achieve their bare minimum expectations from a season. Andrea Pirlo's side clinched the Coppa Italia title after a 2-1 win over Atalanta in the final, going further than their defeat in the summer clash last year. However, it is Serie A where the Biaconeri have struggled with a place in the Serie A top 4 in doubt for the Old Lady as they head into the final game of the season. Here's a look at how can Juventus qualify for UCL.

Juventus Champions League qualification chances: How can Juventus qualify for UCL?

Juventus head into the final week of Serie A knowing that their fate doesn't lie in their own hands. The Old Lady are set to take on Bologna but will need a favour from either Atalanta or Hellas Verona to clinch qualification for the Champions League. Andrea Pirlo's men are fifth on the Serie A table, one point off AC Milan and Napoli who occupy the final two UCL slots. Champions Inter Milan are locked in along with Atalanta, who boast of a superior head-to-head record against Juventus, ensuring their berth. The Biaconeri will have to win their final game of the season and hope that one of Napoli or AC Milan drop points during the final weekend.

2. Atalanta - 78 points

3. Milan - 76 points

4. Napoli - 76 points

5. Juventus - 75 points



The fight for the Champions League spot goes to the final day in Serie A. 🔥



Serie A have confirmed that the final games will take place on Monday morning 12.15am SL time.#SerieA #UCL pic.twitter.com/FZwMgJBxgS — EPLSL (@EPLSL) May 20, 2021

Juventus Champions League qualification chances look slim at the moment, and a failure to win against Bologna will end all their hopes of finishing in the Serie A top 4. If AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus all register wins during the final matchday, Juventus will still finish fifth in the Serie A table, behind Atalanta, due to the Bergamo club's superior head to head record. Such a scenario would result in Juventus failing to make the Champions League and be confined to the Europa League next season. A failure to qualify for UCL could be catastrophic for the Old Lady and would lead to Andrea Pirlo's sacking. UCL also brings in massive revenue in comparison to the Europa League, and the difference could be huge especially considering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo contract

If Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo will ask to leave the club this summer. (Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/1QVBIDUIUn — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 11, 2021

Failure to reach the Champions League will also see Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner linked with a return to Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 36-year-old will have a year left on his contract after the end of the ongoing season, and the Old lady will look to cash in on the Portuguese ace. Paris Saint-Germain have also emerged as a potential option for the Juventus ace, especially considering his wage demands. Ronaldo remains one of the highest-paid players in the world, only behind eternal rival and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

(Image Courtesy: Juventus Instagram)