Juventus Defender Danilo Slams FIFA For Cristiano Ronaldo's Three-league Milestone Tweet

Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus are still very much in the celebratory mood, having clinched the Serie A title for the ninth time in a row. Cristiano Ronaldo played one of the most important roles in the team’s domestic success, undeniably. FIFA took cognizance of his achievements in Italy and lauded the five-time Ballon d’Or winner on Twitter. But the appreciation hasn’t gone down well with his teammate Danilo Luiz.

FIFA lauds Cristiano Ronaldo

After Juventus’ title triumph, the official Twitter handle of FIFA tweeted, “10 goals in 10 games since the resumption of Serie A has helped Cristiano Ronaldo become a multiple-time league champion in England, Spain and Italy. No other player has won all three leagues once. The country doesn’t matter when you are from another planet.”

Danilo slams FIFA for neglecting his achievements

It is indeed true that Cristiano Ronaldo achieved domestic success in the Premier League, LaLiga as well as the Serie A. However, FIFA’s claims that ”no other player has won all three leagues once” lacked substance, which was duly pointed out by his teammate Danilo. The Brazilian full-back won two Primeira Liga titles with Porto in 2012 and 2013 followed by his LaLiga success with Real Madrid alongside Ronaldo in 2017, along with two successive Premier League titles with Manchester City.

Danilo was quite fazed by FIFA’s denial and decided to respond to the top football governing body. The former Manchester City defender retweeted FIFA’s tweet with four thinking emojis. Later, FIFA went on to delete the tweet. However, some fans pointed out that FIFA indeed was correct with the Cristiano Ronaldo claims, suggesting that the tweet focused on winning the title ‘multiple times’ across three leagues.

Indeed, Danilo won just one LaLiga title with Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Ronaldo won the Spanish league title twice during his nine-season stay at the Spanish capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A stats

Despite the controversy, Ronaldo’s achievements cannot be understated. The 35-year-old Portuguese international is still a dominant force in Europe, having netted 31 goals in the Serie A. He is placed third in the race for the European golden boot, three goals adrift of Lazio’s Ciro Immobile and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Image courtesy: Danilo Twitter