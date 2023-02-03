Juventus Feel Paul Pogba Is 'increasingly Becoming A Problem' At The Club: Report

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly considering selling Paul Pogba after his continued absence due to injury as he is 'increasingly becoming a problem at the club.' The Frenchman, who also missed the FIFA World Cup 2022 in December, has been sidelined due to injuries and has not played a single game for the Bianconeri since his return to the club.

Juventus considering parting ways with Paul Pogba

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have been left 'frustrated' as Paul Pogba continues to be sidelined due to injuries. The report went to the extent of stating that the French midfielder could be released by the club at the end of the season if he fails to regain his fitness anytime soon.

Pogba rejoined Juventus from Manchester United at the start of the 2022/23 season after a reported fallout with the management of the Red Devils. In an excerpt released of The Pogmentary by The Athletic sometime last year, the 29-year-old was heard discussing his unhappiness at the contract offered by Manchester United in July of last year. At the time it was reported that the Frenchman was offered two contracts that were worth more than £290,000 a week.

On hearing about the Red Devils' contract offer, Pogba told his late agent Mino Raiola, "Did Manchester (United) make a second offer?" In reply, Raiola told Pogba, "Yes. They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn't reflect that. I told them, 'If you want him to stay, don't make that offer'. I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time they have to act differently and put the money on the table."

When Pogba heard about Manchester United's contract offer, he slammed them and called them liars. "They're bluffing. How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that," said Pogba. It is believed that because of this fallout with the management of the Red Devils, the Frenchman decided to leave the club. He subsequently left Old Trafford as a free agent and then rejoined Juventus.