Juventus To Be Kicked Out Of Serie A? Super League Stance Could Backfire For Italian Club

Juventus were one of the 12 teams that joined forces to form the European Super League before the six English teams — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur — withdrew within two days following severe fan pressure. Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid followed suit shortly after before AC Milan too accepted it was no longer an option. The three teams that remain committed to the breakaway competition are Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Italian FA president Gabriele Gravina said on Monday that Juventus will face expulsion from Serie A if they did not withdraw from the Super League prior to next season. So will Juventus be removed from Serie A? Here are the rules as per the Italian FA's new legislation.

While speaking to Naples radio station Kiss Kiss, Gravina commented that Juventus Super League involvement will affect their position in Serie A. "The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can’t participate in Serie A. I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon," said Gravina. On Saturday, Juventus, Barcelona and Madrid released a statement in which they criticised UEFA's threats over their decision to create the European Super League (ESL).

Last month, the Italian FA approved new legislation as per which teams who participate in breakaway competitions cannot compete in Serie A. It amended article 16 of the licencing and registration regulations for clubs and this means that clubs cannot be involved in private competitions that are not sanctioned by FIFA, UEFA and the FIGC (Italian FA). This legislation was amended at Gravina's recommendation.

