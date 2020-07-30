Juventus Unveil New Home Kit For 2020-21 Season As Ronaldo, Dybala Sport New Look; WATCH

After clinching the Serie A title for the ninth straight season, focus now shifts on Juventus new kit for the next season, which was launched on Thursday. Juventus’ kits are sponsored by German giants Adidas, with the new kit set to revolve around the club's classic black and white stripes.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo is the Michael Jordan of football, says Man United's Jesse Lingard

Juventus new kit unveiled for 2020-21 season

OUR STRIPES ⚪⚫ OUR STATEMENT



Vi presentiamo la nuova maglia Home Juventus 20/21. Disponibile ora ➡️ https://t.co/63idLSUCDp#LiveAhead — JuventusFC (#Stron9er 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆) (@juventusfc) July 30, 2020

Apart from the classic black and white stripes, Juventus new kit features black brushstrokes over a white background. The club and Adidas' logo will be curated with gold on the new kit, along with that of the sponsor Jeep. The new kit comes as a surprise considering the ongoing season's kit which had just two solid strikes, with an additional pink stripe in between. The official unveiling revolves around the tagline "Our stripe, our statement."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Juventus title with his kids

Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo pose in new kit

Although the away kits are not unveiled officially, reports claim that the away shirt will don the dark blue shade accompanied by silver accents. It will have a brushstroke pattern similar to the home kit with Adidas' signature stripes across the shoulder. Meanwhile, Juventus will go unconventional with the third kit, which will reportedly be orange and black in colour with a camo-like print.

The Juventus new kit video was unveiled on the club's official social media handles. The likes of Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo are seen wearing the new kit. Meanwhile, it is expected that the Serie A champions might wear the Juventus new kit in their final game of the competition against AS Roma on Saturday (Sunday according to IST).

Also Read | Juventus defender Danilo slams FIFA for Cristiano Ronaldo's three-league milestone tweet

Juventus lose to Cagliari on Matchday 37

Amid the Juventus' new kit release, Maurizio Sarri's men suffered a setback on Matchday 37 of Serie A. Juventus suffered a tough 2-0 defeat against Cagliari, with a low-range finish from Luca Gagliano apart from Giovanni Simeone's stunning strike, both in the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo and co failed to score away from home, with the Portuguese international also missing out on the chance to clinch his fifth European golden boot, having scored 31 goals this campaign.

Also Read | Juventus' title party delayed by Udinese's late winner, De Ligt long-range goal applauded

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter