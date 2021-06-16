Kai Havertz Reveals Why One Cannot Be The 'new' Ronaldo After First Season In Chelsea

German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has opened up on coming up with Cristiano Ronaldo-type performances after he was roped in by the current UEFA Champions League winners Kai Havertz for a staggering £71 million. This remains the second-most expensive deal in the London-based club's history to date.

Chelsea signed Kai Havertz in the 2020/21 season. Prior to this, the promising midfielder had represented the German club Bayer Leverkusen for five seasons i.e. from 2016-2020.

Kai Havertz on the pressure of being the 'new' Cristiano Ronaldo

"People expect you to be the new Cristiano Ronaldo. But it won't be that fast, everything is new and I really didn't play my best football at the beginning'', said Kai Havertz while speaking to German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung.

A hot & cold 2020/21 season for Kai Havertz

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz had a hot & cold 2020/21 season at Stamford Bridge. He could only manage to score four goals in 27 appearances that included three assists. However, the German midfielder did make a tremendous impact in other tournaments especially the UCL final.

Kai Havertz scored a hat-trick against Barnsley during an EFL Cup clash back in September last year but more importantly, he scored a match-winning goal against Manchester City in last month's UEFA Champions League final. He succeeded in finding the back of the net in the 42nd minute and it proved to be enough as the reigning Premier League champions failed to score an equaliser as Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners for the first time in almost a decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time leading goal-scorer in Euro Cup history

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, the modern-day GOAT made a tremendous impact straight away when he donned the Portuguese jersey and led his team from the front during their UEFA Euro 2020 opener against Hungary at Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest on Tuesday with a match-winning brace as a result of which the Portuguese captain is now the all-time leading goal-scorer at Euros with 11 goals to his name. The record was previously held by former French midfielder Michel Platini who had succeeded in finding the back of the net on nine occasions in the European Championships.

Apart from this 'CR7' also boasts of a few more achievements in this competition. He also holds the records for featuring in the most number of UEFA Euro Cups (5) and at the same time, is also the first player to score at five consecutive Euro final tournaments and when it comes to scoring goals at the highest level, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time top scorer for Portugal with 106 goals to his name.