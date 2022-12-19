French striker and Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football after the World Cup 2022. Benzema uploaded a cryptic post along with an image of him in national colours while stating that this story has ended. Benzema did not take any part in France's run to the final of the FIFA World Cuip 2022 in Qatar after picking up an injury before the tournament. There was a chance that Benzema could take part in the final against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium after apparently recovering from the injury but it did not materialise. However, there were also reports of another fallout with France coach Didier Deschamps.

Benzema retires from international football

'I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending,' Benzema said in a post on both Twitter and Instagram.

J’ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu’il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd’hui et j’en suis fier !

J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin. #Nueve pic.twitter.com/7LYEzbpHEs — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) December 19, 2022

Benzema played in 97 matches for France and scored 37 goals. Benzema faced exile from the French team from 2015 to 2021 due to off-field issues.

Future looks bright for France

France played its part in one of the most memorable finishes in World Cup history, even though the defending champions failed to retain the title.

Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick of goals all came late — first in regulation, then in extra time — and helped give France a 3-3 draw with Argentina in the final.

In the penalty shootout, it seemed destined for Lionel Messi to win his first World Cup at the age of 35, not Mbappé to win his second at 23.

Still, the foundations of France’s national soccer team are solid with just under four years to go until the next World Cup in 2026.

France outperformed expectations even as the defending champion and the world’s fourth-ranked team.

A run of poor results in the UEFA Nations League, including a home loss in June to Denmark, plus a litany of injuries before and after the squad for Qatar was selected kept high hopes in check.

Then, in the last training session before the flight to Doha, forward Christopher Nkunku was injured by a teammate.

It got worse in Qatar. Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema was forced out of the squad because of an injury and then Lucas Hernández, the left back in the 2018 team, picked up a season-ending knee injury nine minutes into France’s first game against Australia

France persevered and got better as the team passed through the knockout rounds — against Poland, England and Morocco.

The record now under France coach Didier Deschamps of two World Cup finals and a quarterfinal, plus a European Championship final and a UEFA Nations League title is truly impressive.

“I’m optimistic about the future,” said Deschamps, who has expertly mixed youth and experience in his teams. “A lot of players have played in many of those tournaments and have got experience.”

(with AP inputs)