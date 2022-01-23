Karim Benzema Asserts Lionel Messi's Critics 'don't Understand Anything About Football'

Amid the increasing criticism that Lionel Messi has faced for his performances at Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has come out in support of his former El Clasico opponent.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled to deliver goalscoring returns since joining the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer post his shocking departure from Barcelona in the summer. It is strange to see the Argentine winger struggle to score goals considering that he has broken almost every record for goals during his time at the Camp Nou.

Karim Benzema backs Lionel Messi to deliver at PSG

Karim Benzema, who has had several memorable encounters against Lionel Messi in El Clasicos, has backed the Argentine star to succeed in Ligue 1. While speaking to Telefoot, the Real Madrid striker said, "How is Messi not going to succeed? It’s just a time of adaptation because he hasn't scored many goals."

While Messi has delivered a decent goalscoring return in the UEFA Championship League (UCL), he has struggled to replicate a similar form in Ligue 1. In 11 matches in France's top flight, the 34-year old has scored just one goal and four assists. Meanwhile, in the UCL, he has found the back of the net on five occasions in five games.

While most critics analyze an attacker's goals to judge their performances, Benzema believes that Messi has been instrumental in other areas of the pitch. "But look what he does on the pitch. In any case, you can't criticise a player like that, someone who criticises Messi doesn't understand anything about football," added the Frenchman.

Lionel Messi's PSG will face Karim Benzema's Real Madrid in UCL

Having faced each other on several occasions in El Clasico's, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema will face each other once again in the UEFA Champions League when PSG take on Real Madrid in the Round of 16 next month. The first leg will take place on February 16, with the match scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, the second leg will take place on March 10, with the clash scheduled to begin live at 1:30 AM IST.