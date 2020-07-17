Karim Benzema Closes In On Lionel Messi For The Pichichi With Brace To Win LaLiga Title

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid achieved an exceptional milestone with a record 34th LaLiga triumph on Thursday. Los Blancos overcame the Villarreal challenge at the Alfredo di Stefano to seal the LaLiga title with a 2-1 scoreline. Superstar Karim Benzema played a pivotal role in the game, scoring twice to help his side win the competition, while also edging closer to the Pichichi trophy.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes, Karim Benzema win POTM awards in Premier League, LaLiga respectively

Karim Benzema closer to toppling LaLiga top scorer Lionel Messi

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 29th minute after receiving a duly praiseworthy cross from a 34-year-old Luka Modric, bagging his 20th LaLiga goal. However, this wasn't the end for the France international, who went on to double the lead for his side, although from the spot-kick this time around.

Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after Sergio Ramos was fouled inside the penalty area, with the skipper stepping up to take the kick. However, to help Benzema, Ramos passed the ball towards the striker, who duly netted it. However, it was soon ruled offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for offside.

Despite the controversy, the referee ordered Real Madrid to retake the penalty, with Karim Benzema stepping up, surprisingly. Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ramos has taken up the duty of spot-kicks. However, Benzema went ahead with the penalty in order to cut the goal-deficit with LaLiga top scorer Lionel Messi. The Frenchman converted well from the spot to bag a brace in the game, taking his LaLiga stats to 21 goals, two short of the Barcelona talisman.

Also Read | Karim Benzema equals Real Madrid legend Puskas' tally after brace against Valencia

LaLiga top scorer Lionel Messi nets 23 goals

Although Vicente Iborra headed once past Thibaut Courtois, Ramos-led defence were successful in ensuring no further goals in the game for Villarreal. Although Lionel Messi scored against Osasuna during the same time, Barcelona could not hold on to their guard at home, losing 1-2, despite Osasuna playing with 10-men in the final minutes.

Also Read | Eid 2020: How the likes of Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane wished their fans

Lionel Messi has won the Pichichi trophy, which is handed over to the LaLiga top scorer, six times in total. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is on a three-season winning streak. However, with 23 goals, he faces a potent threat from Karim Benzema, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both having a game to spare in the competition.

Also Read | Karim Benzema could face trial for involvement in Mathieu Valbuena sex tape scandal

Image courtesy: Real Madrid/Barcelona Twitter