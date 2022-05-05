Karim Benzema Equals Ronaldo's Huge UCL Record With Winning Goal For Real Vs Man City

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been in stunning form this season in all competitions, and he did not disappoint in his side's UEFA Champions League second-leg clash against Manchester City either. The Frenchman found the back of the net for a 15th time in the UEFA Champions League this season, and in the process, he also equalled a unique Cristiano Ronaldo record in this competition.

Karim Benzema equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Karim Benzema's winning penalty in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final was his 10th goal in the knockout stages, which saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record from the 2016-17 season, the year Real Madrid also went on to win the UCL title.

The Frenchman also scored a brace in the first leg to help Los Blancos defeat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate. If Benzema were to now find the back of the net in the UCL final against Liverpool on May 28, he would hold the record to himself.

Karim Benzema's penalty helps Real Madrid reach UCL final

Premier League leaders Manchester City suffered a disappointing 6-5 defeat on aggregate against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final as they seemed to be cruising until the 90th minute. However, just as it seemed that the stage was set for an all English final in Europe's top competition, Rodrygo scored a brace by netting a goal in the 90th and 91st minutes of the match to take the tie into extra time.

With Los Blancos having all the momentum in extra time, the Cityzens also conceded a soft penalty, with Karim Benzema scoring a brilliant panenka to seal his side's spot in the final. While the home fans were sent into ecstasy following Benzema's winner, the away team and their fans were left shell-shocked as they once again saw their dream of winning a UCL title fade away.

As for Real Madrid, they have their eyes set on winning a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League title, having already won the domestic competition this season for a record-extending 35th time. However, the final is going to be far from easy for Carlo Ancelotti's side to win as they face a stern test from Liverpool, who are chasing the elusive quadruple this season.