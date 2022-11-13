Karim Benzema Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Is Yet To Congratulate Him On Winning Ballon D'Or

Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema has revealed that his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or award earlier this year. The Frenchman won the award ahead of some star players such as former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and star Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Benzema reveals Ronaldo is yet to congratulate him

On being asked if Cristiano Ronaldo had congratulated him on winning the Ballon d'Or 2022 award, Karim Benzema told Téléfoot, "No, not yet." It is pertinent to note that a month has passed since French Football announced these awards and despite that there seems to have been no conversation on the same between the two former Real Madrid teammates.

Speaking of winning the award, Benzema said, "I always believed in myself. I knew that at some point or another with my qualities and my ambitions I could win it. That's why the last four years, I pushed, pushed again to get that trophy." The 34-year-old had a stellar campaign last year as he scored a whopping 42 goals across all competitions to help Los Blancos win both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League title.

After an outstanding season with his club, Benzema will now hope to end the year by also helping his national side win the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. Speaking of the opportunity to represent France at the World Cup, Benzema replied, "I'm proud to play in this World Cup. We know what it means. I can't wait for it to start."

When asked about the emotions he was facing ahead of the tournament, Benzema answered, "Stress? No, just want to start soon. To be able to show what we can do in front of millions of people. To represent France. Inevitably, we think about it [a third world cup triumph]. But I don't tell myself that I have to win it, because I don't play alone. We are a group and every match is a final."

France undoubtedly enter the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament as one of the favourites as they are the defending champions, having won the title in 2018 with an outstanding 4-2 victory against Croatia in the finals.