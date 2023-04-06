Karim Benzema scores hattrick against Barcelona to end 28-year-old wait for Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Karim Benzema stars for Real Madrid as the team beat Barcelona 4-0 in the 2nd leg of the Copa del Rey Semi Final on Thursday at Camp Nou. With the win, Real Madrid has reached the final of the King's Cup. Los Blancos will play Osasuna in the final.

Courtesy of Karim Benzema's hattrick, Real Madrid secured an overwhelming victory over FC Barcelona. While a victory in El Clasico is special for each team, this one turns out to be for the Whites for more than one reason. With Benzema's three on the scoresheet, the victory becomes sweeter as after 28 years a Real Madrid player has recorded a hattrick against Barcelona. The previous one came way back in 1995 through the shooting boots of Ivan Zamorano. Moreover, Benzema is the first to do so at Camp Nou since Ferenc Puskas in 1963.

Watch Karim Benzema's Hattrick

Karim Benzema Vs FC Barcelonapic.twitter.com/OrttaN8nYp — ً (@DLComps) April 5, 2023

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Match summary

Coming into the match Barcelona had a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid, acquired in the 1st of the Copa del Rey semi-final, and now playing at home, Barca certainly had the psychological edge in the second leg. As the ball got rolling, the end-to-end game that these sides showcase whenever they meet kicked off. Barcelona were the first one to record an attempt on target. The score was all set to end at 0-0 at halftime, but in the 46th minute a pacey counterattack broke the deadlock and it was Vinicious Jr. who opened the scoring for Real Madrid. At 1-1, the tie was hanging in balance with 45 minutes of regulation time left.

In the second half, Real Madrid doubled the lead in the 50th minute through Karim Benzema's sublime right-footed shot. Benzema added a goal in the 58th minute, this time via. a penalty kick. At 3-0 and overall 3-1 in the tie, it was looking daunting for Barcelona, however, a comeback in football is always on the cards. The difficult situation soon turned worse as Karim Benzema completed his hattrick in the 80th minute to take the score to 4-0. The match ended with that scoreline and thus Real Madrid knocked out Barcelona to reach the final of the Copa del Rey final. The final match will be against Osasuna on May 6.