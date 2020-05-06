Kerala Youngster Scores Lionel Messi-esque Free-kick, Draws Attention On Twitter: Watch

A 12-year-old boy from Malappuram, Kerala certainly has the making to be a future Indian football star after a video of him recreating the Lionel Messi free-kick went viral online. Lionel Messi, who is arguably the greatest footballer in history, is known for his penchant of scoring free-kick goals and has scored more than 50 goals from free-kicks. The Kerala youngster could be seen emulating his idol as he stands over the ball before sizing his target and scoring an immaculate top corner finish.

The video of a Kerala youngster scoring an audacious free-kick went viral on social media after the 12-year-old could be seen recreating a Lionel Messi free-kick. The youngster sported Messi's Argentina jersey and mimicked the Barcelona legend's trigger movements before he takes his shot. The Malappuram youngster, left-footed like Lionel Messi, proceeded to take his shot which curled into a hoop placed at the top left-sided corner of the goal.

The Kerala youngster then celebrated like his idol, going down on his knees and staring at the skies raising his arms. Lionel Messi himself is known for his audacious free-kick technique and 52 of his 697 goals have been attributed to them. The six-time Ballon D'Or winner is well regarded for deceiving the keeper and generally curls the ball into the top corner of the net.

A budding footballer from Kerala recreating a free kick of Lionel Messi. #LionelMessi #Argentina #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/SSXn1kbekN — The Kitemaker آغا طارق (@AgaThariq) May 3, 2020

Lionel Messi free-kick: Who is the Kerala youngster?

According to Manorama Online, the youngster is Mishal Aboulais, a seventh standard student of Kattumunda Government UP School. The video was shot by his brother Wajid, who encouraged him to take up the sport and has been receiving coaching for the past four years. The Manorama report further added the 12-year-old Mishal idolises Messi and the Barcelona legend is his favourite player, while Messi's longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second.

