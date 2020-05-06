Cristiano Ronaldo Led Man Utd To A Dominant Win Vs Arsenal In The UCL Back In 2009; Watch

The Arsenal vs Manchester United 2009 Champions League face-off was a classic all-English affair. Two of the biggest teams in the Premier League and two of the greatest managers of the modern era (Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger) locked horns on the grandest stage of European football. Fighting for European glory was the young and enigmatic Cristiano Ronaldo who grabbed the spotlight as he almost single-handedly won the match in the Arsenal vs Manchester United Champions League second leg encounter at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Manchester United 2009

Ronaldo free kick vs Arsenal Champions League

Arsenal vs Manchester United Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo led the Red Devils to a dominant win against Arsenal in the UCL OTD in 2009

It only took 1️⃣0️⃣ seconds from @Cristiano's backheel to the ball going in the back of the net 🌪️🌪️🌪️

Manchester United 2008-09

Arsenal vs Manchester United Champions League second leg

The Arsenal vs Manchester United 2009 game was put to death in the opening 11 minutes courtesy of early goals scored through Park Ji-sung and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Arsenal vs Manchester United Champions League second leg was all about Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who was in the mood to wreak havoc at the Emirates. Ronaldo effectively killed the contest with a ferocious free-kick from distance that beat a flailing Manuel Almunia between the Arsenal posts.

Ronaldo was at it once again later in the game on as he both started and completed a textbook Manchester United counter-attack to put his side 0-4 up on aggregate on away turf. A penalty was awarded to Arsenal in the dying stages of the match which Robin van Persie converted emphatically. In the end, ManchesterUnited held on to claim a 4-1 aggregate success and progress to the next round of the Champions League.

Manchester United 2008-09

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to win the Champions League, Premier League and the Ballon d'Or

