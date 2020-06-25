Klopp Advises Guardiola To Play Poker As City Boss Looks To Rest Key Players Vs Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 this week, as the league leaders inched closer than ever to lifting their first Premier League title. With the Chelsea vs Man City game set to kick off on June 25 (June 26, 12:45 am IST), Liverpool could lift the title as early as this weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side need a win at Stamford Bridge to delay Liverpool's coronation, although the Spaniard has confirmed that he will rest some key players. This statement led to Klopp urging the Man City manager to take up poker on the side.

Chelsea vs Man City: Klopp advises Guardiola to take up poker

Pep Guardiola has reportedly said that he will rest some important players against Chelsea, indicating that he will not go all-out to pick up three points at Stamford Bridge this week. On being quizzed about the Spanish tactician’s comments by Sky Sports, Klopp initially did not believe the statements made by the Man City manager. However, continuing in the same breath, the Liverpool manager advised Guardiola to play poker on the side.

Klopp praises Guardiola's brand of football

Before the game against Crystal Palace, Klopp was all praise for Guardiola. He was appreciative of the way Man City have played under Guardiola after Liverpool’s victory against the Eagles, asserting that he could not respect them more. He claimed that he was impressed with the 'Pep Guardiola-brand of football.' Before the Crystal Palace game, Klopp was quoted as saying in the pre-match presser that he cannot believe Liverpool are over 20 points ahead of this particular Man City team after they put five past Burnley.

"We showed a lot, if not everything, what helped us into the position we are in now."



The boss reflects on an ‘exceptional performance’ from the Reds tonight 🙌 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 24, 2020

Despite praising Guardiola’s way of football, Klopp was quick to back his own brand of football. He claimed that he would not replicate his rivals’ playing style, and he believes in playing differently. Klopp stated that the Reds 'cannot be like Man City on the pitch.' Klopp also spoke on the absence of fans at Anfield.

Premier League standings: Liverpool open up 23-point lead at the top

The Liverpool manager imagined a stadium packed with fans, saying that it would have been an amazing experience for them to witness the team’s exhilarating performance on Wednesday. He asserted that his team played amazing football, the same way they would have played in front of the home crowd. He lauded his team’s counter-pressing effort, calling it the best performance he has seen behind closed doors. Klopp’s Reds have a 23-point lead over Man City in the Premier League standings before they travel to the Etihad to play their next game on July 2 (July 3 according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP