Ronaldinho was undoubtedly one of the best players to ever played the beautiful game. The Brazilian entertained fans with his dance, smile and magical skills on the football field. However, in a major surprise, a report has emerged stating that Ronaldinho had a 'party clause' inserted in his football contract so that he can party regularly.

Why did Ronaldinho contract had a nightclub clause?

As per the report, Ronaldinho's passion for partying started in early years of his football career. Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Jerome Leroy claimed that the Brazilian rarely attended the training. He claimed, "Ronaldinho didn't train any day of the week and would just turn up on a Friday for the game on Saturday. I think he was trying to follow in the steps of Romario, who would also go out every night, but he didn't have the same success". Brazil's top football club Flamengo were so enthralled by his brilliance, that they accepted his partying request. As per the report, citing beIN Sports, Flamengo allowed him to party for two nights a week during his short stint with the club.

A look at Ronaldinho's football career

Ronaldinho during his time with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) played 55 matches in total scoring 10 goals. The Brazilian made his move to Barcelona back in 2003 which turned out to be the turning point of his career. The forward played five seasons for the Catalan giants scoring 98 goals in 207 matches. He finished his career in Spain with a Ballon d'Or award, one UEFA Champions League trophy and two la Liga titles. After a fantastic career in Spain, Ronaldinho joined Italian giants AC Milan in 2008. In 85 games, he scored 29 goals and provided 26 assists before moving to Brazil to finish his career.

Coming to his international career, Ronaldinho earned 97 caps and scored 33 goals and represented his country in two FIFA World Cups. The highlight moment of his international career came during the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He single-handedly dismantled England in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Not only did he provide an assist for Rivaldo, but also scored the goal of the tournament from a freekick which left England goalkeeper David Seaman rooted to his spot.