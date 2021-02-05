Koeman Hits Out At PSG Star Di Maria For 'Lack Of Respect' Following Messi Comments

With Lionel Messi's contract nearing its maturity, he has been linked with a host of European giants. Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) currently lead the race to sign the diminutive Argentine with Neymar Jr also confirming his stay beyond the current deal. PSG superstar and Messi's Argentine teammate Angel Di Maria recently expressed his hope of playing beside him. And his comments haven't been received well by manager Ronald Koeman.

Also Read | Real Madrid suspect Barcelona of FFP violation in Lionel Messi's mammoth contract

Di Maria hopes to play alongside Messi at PSG

When asked about the possibility of a move for Messi to PSG during an interview with Canal+, Di Maria responded in the affirmative. The former Real Madrid forward said, "Yes, yes, I hope so. There are many possibilities. We have to be calm and things will develop."

Interestingly, Di Maria isn't the only player to have commented on the Messi transfer. Back in December last year, former Barcelona superstar Neymar Jr expressed his desire of playing alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner next season. Club director Leandro Paredes confirmed their interest, stating efforts were on to bring in Messi to PSG.

Also Read | Barcelona still owe Lionel Messi small fortune of €63.5m in unpaid wages: Report

Koeman hits out at Di Maria for lack of respect

But Di Maria's comments have triggered a wave of anger from manager Koeman. The former Dutch national team boss described Di Maria's comments as a lack of respect towards the 33-year-old club legend. "It's not fair, I don't think it is respectful towards Barca to speak like that about one of our players. A lot of people from PSG talk about Leo, who plays for Barca. Besides the fact that we have a tie against them," said the manager during his post-match interaction with the media.

Also Read | Lionel Messi contract breakdown: Fans react to Barcelona star earning €265 PER MINUTE

Barcelona to play PSG in Champions League

Barcelona are already reeling under the pressure of Messi's contractual situation apart from the presidential elections. And the Blaugrana were infuriated after Leandro's claims on the Messi transfer. Back then, presidential contender Joan Laporta had levelled accusations that the Parc des Princes outfit were trying to destabilise Barcelona.

Messi is officially allowed to enter in a pre-agreement for a free transfer next summer. Barcelona's efforts to convince him to extend his deal will largely depend on the outcome of the presidential elections. Meanwhile, PSG and Barcelona come up against each other in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Also Read | Lionel Messi fuming over leaked Barcelona contract, set to announce Camp Nou exit: Reports

Image courtesy: Ronald Koeman Twitter, Leo Messi Instagram, Ligue 1 Twitter