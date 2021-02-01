Lionel Messi Fuming Over leaked Barcelona Contract, set To Announce Camp Nou Exit: Reports

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is reportedly livid after confidential details of his outrageous Barcelona contract were exposed on Sunday. The 33-year-old had previously stated that he wouldn’t make a public decision on whether he’s going to stay at or leave Barcelona until the end of the season. However, reports suggest that Messi is now fuming with the leaks and is expected to announce his intentions in the next few days.

Lionel Messi contract leak: Barcelona star's staggering contract details revealed

On Sunday, Spanish publication El Mundo leaked the fine details of Lionel Messi's incredible €555 million contract extension with Barcelona which he signed in November 2017. The report indicated that Messi was given €115,225,000 as ‘renewal fee’ just for accepting the contract and a further €77,929,955 as a part of loyalty bonus. The newspaper also claimed that with just five months left to run on his deal, Messi has already earned €511,540,545 over four years.

📰 [SER] | Clauses of Messi's contract by objectives



➡️ Win La Liga: €2,800,000



➡️ Win the Copa del Rey: €700,000



➡️ Win the Champions League: €4,000,000



➡️ Win the FIFA best player award: €700,000



➡️ Reach the Champions League semi-finals: €1,750,000 pic.twitter.com/Uwis1AiPsy — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) January 31, 2021

If the figures over Messi's contract with Barcelona are true, it is believed that the Argentine is in possession of the largest deal in the history of sports. However, the 10-time LaLiga champion is now infuriated after details of his mammoth contract were exposed. Barcelona swiftly denied any leaks and in a statement revealed that they plan to take action against the newspaper for publishing the details of the 'confidential agreement' between the club and Messi.

Is Messi leaving Barcelona? Reports claim Barca star is unhappy with contract leak

According to reports from Don Balon, Messi is now enraged with Barcelona as he recently warned the club that if any further leaks affected him or his family he would call time on his career at the Camp Nou and seek new pastures. With the contract leak, reports suggest that Messi is now likely to call it quits with Barcelona in the next few days. Messi handed in his transfer request in the summer but wasn't allowed to leave due to a clause in his contract.

Why Messi's current contract - which is about to end anyway - was leaked to El Mundo is the most interesting bit. Unlikely to have been by someone who wants him to stay at Camp Nou. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 31, 2021

Messi led Barcelona to LaLiga success in 2018 and 2019, but the Champions League has eluded them, being dramatically eliminated from the competition by Roma, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in successive seasons. Barcelona are currently second in the LaLiga standings, level on points with Real Madrid but 10 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who still have a game in hand. Messi, though, scored his 650th goal for Barcelona on Sunday night as the Catalans beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at the Camp Nou.

Image Credits - AP