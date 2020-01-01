Kompany's Title-winner, Mo Salah's Magic Vs Chelsea; Top 10 Premier League Goals From 2019

The Premier League has seen bundles of goals scored across the calendar year. The likes of Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane have been banging in the goals in prolific fashion. Chelsea's Tammy Abraham also seems to have developed a knack for the prolific this season after making the step up from the Championship.

Vincent Kompany, Man City vs Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp waited with bated breath to see if Manchester City would finally drop some points in the final push for the Premier League title. Those hopes were dashed in some fashion by Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany. Kompany rifled in a shot from distance to settle the contest at the Etihad in May.

Son Heung-Min, Tottenham vs Burnley

In the game against Burnley in December, Son collected the ball just 20 yards from his own goal. The South Korean then proceeded to run at Burnley, effectively beating over half the Burnley team in the process. Son's goal had shades of Lionel Messi, which also left manager Jose Mourinho on his feet, applauding the goal.

Mo Salah, Liverpool vs Chelsea

Mohamed Salah has scored some impressive goals in a Liverpool shirt. The strike against Chelsea in April this year was right up there among his best. Salah drifted in on his left and fired a shot at Kepa Arrizabalaga who could only watch as Mo Salah's long-range strike hit the net.

Fabinho, Liverpool vs Man City

Fabinho is not known for his goalscoring abilities, but the Brazilian showcased impressive technique to give Liverpool the lead against Manchester City this season. Ilkay Gundogan's weak clearance fell to Fabinho. With one glance at goal, Fabinho struck the ball cleanly as his piledriver of a shot nestled in Claudio Bravo's goal.

Jordan Ayew, Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Ayew was guilty of missing a chance early on. However, the former Marseille man more than made amends later on. Jordan Ayew went on an amazing run, showcasing his array of skills before chipping a delightful finish past West Ham goalkeeper Roberto.

Ruben Neves, Wolves vs Man United

Ruben Neves has showcased his ability to hit the ball from distance on more than one occasion since coming to the Premier League. Against Man United this season, Wolves worked a corner routine that has rarely been seen in the Premier League. With Neves collecting the ball just outside the box, the Portuguese midfielder took two touches before shooting from distance to beat David de Gea.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool vs Watford

Sadio Mane has been a part of a Liverpool attack that has blizzarded past opposition in recent years. Mane once again came to the fore earlier this year during a Premier League game against Watford. Mane's cheeky backheel finish beat Ben Foster from close range to put Liverpool 2-0 up in the game.

Jamie Vardy, Leicester vs Bournemouth

Easily among Jamie Vardy's best goals in the Premier League, the Englishman's volleyed effort confounded Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Vardy's exploits are one of the primary reasons why Leicester find themselves in the top three this season. Leicester will hope that he carries this form into the second half of the season.

Tammy Abraham, Watford vs Chelsea

Jorginho seemed to have lost his touch after Maurizio Sarri departed from Chelsea. However, the Italian metronome produced one of the passes of the seasons against Watford. Tammy Abraham duly obliged to put Chelsea up at Vicarage Road this season.

Ruben Neves, Wolves vs Aston Villa

Ruben Neves is clearly a fan of long-range strikes. The Wolves midfielder is the only player who makes this list twice. Against Aston Villa in November this year, Neves repeated his Man United heroics. Wolves' set-piece routine once again paid off as Joao Moutinho passed it across to Ruben Neves who slotted the ball in from distance to put Wolves up.

