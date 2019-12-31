Liverpool Fans Hijack Tottenham's 'Team Of The Decade', Push Crouch Ahead Of Harry Kane

It’s that time of the year again. Festivities on every corner welcoming the New Year. However, with the decade drawing to a close, a number of clubs all across Europe’s top five leagues have started a poll on Twitter. They've come to a conclusion regarding their team of the decade. While these polls have produced unsurprising results more often than not, Tottenham’s team of the decade poll seems to have been hijacked by Liverpool fans.

Liverpool fans hijack Tottenham’s team of the decade poll

Three options were floated for Tottenham fans to decide who would lead the line in Tottenham's team of the decade. Current Rangers striker Jermain Defoe, Peter Crouch and England's current No. 9 Harry Kane made the list. However, Tottenham fans expecting Harry Kane to be the runaway leader in the poll were in for a rude awakening. Liverpool fans took over the team of the decade pool to vault Peter Crouch as the candidate to lead Tottenham's front line in their team of the decade. Tottenham Hotspur were privy to the fact that there were 'outsiders' influencing the poll. The club's official Twitter account confirmed as much.

📧 From Twitter:



“We detected suspicious activity on your account.” 👀 https://t.co/3przcjCXxr — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 30, 2019

Harry Kane, once labelled as a one-season-wonder, has now scored a total of 136 goals for Tottenham. While Peter Crouch came nowhere close to Harry Kane's tally during his time at the White Hart Lane, the former Liverpool and Tottenham striker did have something to say regarding the team of the decade poll.

I think it’s a close one but Harry just edges it for me — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 30, 2019

Harry Kane has set the Premier League alight ever since he was given an extended run in the team under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine claimed that Harry Kane 'rescued' his job during his first season at Tottenham. Harry Kane spent most of his early career at White Hart Lane on the bench. Mauricio Pochettino chose to hand him a start in November 2014. The striker duly repaid his manager's faith by finding the net in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa. He grabbed the much-needed three-points for Tottenham. They were then languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

