KON Vs ANK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Konyaspor face Ankaragucu in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig clash on Wednesday. The Turkish League match is set to be played on April 07 at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu with the kickoff scheduled for 06:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the KON vs ANK Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

KON vs ANK live: KON vs ANK Dream11 match preview

Konyaspor will head into the match following a string of impressive performances as they are currently on a three-match unbeaten run. Starting the match on the back of two consecutive victories over Alanyaspor and Erzurum BB, the hosts will be brimming with confidence as they prepare to take on Ankaragucu. Currently slotted 11th on the Super Lig table, Konyaspor has recorded 10 wins from 30 games while drawing nine and losing 11 matches this season so far. They will be eager to build some positive momentum and look to continue on their winning run by pocketing three points on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ankaragucu head into the match as the 18th ranked team on the Turkish Super Lig table. The visitors have really struggled to play their best football having recorded just nine wins while playing out five draws and losing 16 matches from 30 games this season. However, they have managed to get back to their best in recent times as Ankaragucu walks into the match after registering a narrow 1-0 win over Antalyaspor in their last outing. Their latest win was their fourth win in the last five games as the visitors look to carry forward the momentum and get out of the drop zone. Currently on par with 17 placed Yeni Malatyaspor, a win for Ankaragucu on Wednesday will see them not only move out of the relegation zone but also leapfrog 4 places and claim the 13th spot on the League table.

KON vs ANK Dream11 Team: KON vs ANK Playing 11

Goalkeeper –E. Birnican

Defenders – N. Skubic, S. Kitslou, A. Bardakci

Midfielders – J. Painstil, A. Hadzaihmetovic, I. Akdag, L. Shengelia, S. Lobzhanidze

Strikers – T. Borven, A. Kravets

KON vs ANK Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- A. Kravets

Vice-Captain -T. Borven

KON vs ANK Match Prediction

Prediction- Konyaspor 1-1 Ankaragucu

Note: The above KON vs ANK Dream11 prediction, KON vs ANK Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KON vs ANK Dream11 Team and KON vs ANK Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.