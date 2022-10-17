Kylian Mbappe Addresses Reports Of Him Asking To Leave PSG In January: 'We Were Stunned'

French footballer Kylian Mbappe has slammed media reports that have linked him with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January. Earlier this year in May, Mbappe penned a new three-year deal with the reigning Ligue 1 champions that runs till 2025. However, recent reports have claimed that the 23-year-old Frenchman is eager to leave Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, following PSG’s 1-0 win against Marseille on Sunday, Mbappe revealed his thoughts about the rumors and stated the reports are ‘completely fake’. As reported by Goal, Mbappe said, “I never asked for my departure in January. The information that came out on the day of the [Champions League match against Benfica], I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly”.

'We were stunned when we found out': Kylian Mbappe

In the past few days, a series of reports published by French media including L’Equipe sports daily, RMC, and Le Parisien, as well as Marca in Spain claimed Mbappe is frustrated at PSG and his eying a move out of the club during the January’s winter transfer window. Speaking to Canal+, PSG sports adviser Luis Campos denied the claims and said, “It’s information that comes before a match, it’s very serious, this is the reason why I’m here, to deny”.

Meanwhile, further slamming the reports, Mbappe revealed he was shocked after coming to know about the news. “People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all. I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out. Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here,” the footballer said.

Kylian Mbappe's time at PSG

Mbappe was said to be in a feud against his teammate Neymar early on in the season over the debate about taking penalties. As per Goal, Mbappe has also questioned the club’s coaching staff. However, despite the indifferences, Mbappe assisted Neymar on Sunday, as the Brazilian star converted the goal in the Classique clash with arch-rivals Marseille.

Mbappe has scored eight goals in 10 Ligue 1 games for PSG this year, while also scoring four goals in four Champions League appearances. After joining PSG in 2017, Mbappe has scored 183 goals and assisted on 89 occasions for the club in 231 fixtures. He has scored a total of 215 goals in 296 club appearances in his career so far.