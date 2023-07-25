After the fall of the relationship between France captain Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the player seems to be leaving the club this transfer window. Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires next year, however, he has the option to stay one more year, but he does not want to trigger that option and leave for free. PSG on the other hand wants him to renew his contract or leave the club this month.

Mbappe receives a € 300 Million bid from Saudi Arabia Club

Kylian Mbappe, widely considered one of the world's most prolific goal-scorers, is currently involved in contract negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While the Frenchman plans to leave PSG as a free agent in 2024, the club is keen to either extend or sell his contract during the current transfer window. PSG has reportedly received a 'world record' proposal of €300 million (2,718 crores INR) from Saudi club Al Hilal. According to a source close to the discussions, any prospective move would require Mbappe's approval.

Following PSG's decision to make Kylian Mbappe available for sale in the summer window, Al-Hilal has taken the chance to pursue him. Notably, Al-Hilal previously failed to sign PSG's Lionel Messi. They want to get the services of the outstanding PSG star in order to develop their league. Mbappe will join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi League if he joins Al-Hilal.

What is the latest reaction from Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe saw the humour in Saudi Arabian football team Al-Hilal's offer, but he was really giggling at a joke tweeted by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis jokingly captioned his shot, "Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe." Mbappe handled it in stride, admitting the joking connection between himself and the NBA great.

In a significant development, PSG has authorised Al-Hilal to enter into direct discussions with Kylian Mbappe for what might be a record-breaking transaction. To tempt the Frenchman, the Saudi Pro League has made an extraordinary offer of €700 million (6,341 crore INR) for just one year. Despite this enticing deal, Mbappe has the option of leaving PSG and perhaps joining Real Madrid as a free agent in 2024. It's important to mention that Mbappe freely announced his intention to join Real Madrid in 2022.