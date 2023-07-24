Paris Saint-Germain Accept Saudi Club's Record Setting Bid For Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) footballer Kylian Mbappe is not a part of the club's squad for the upcoming Japan Tour and has been put on sale by the owners. As per reports, Saudi club Al Hilal had offered PSG a $322 Million deal for Mbappe and wants the French footballer to feature in the Saudi Pro League.

PSG agrees Al-Hilal's deal for Kylian Mbappe: Reports

(PSG striker Kylian Mbappe while playing for Paris Saint Germain / Image: AP)

Amidst the buzz of Kylian Mbappe moving out of Paris Saint Germain, reports have emerged that the French club management has accepted Al Hilal's record setting $322 Million offer for Mbappe, which could allow the Saudi-based club to engage in talks with the French football star. Mbappe's PSG contract is slated to expire at the conclusion of the 2023–24 season, and he has already said that he has no plans to renew it.

Apart from Al Hilal, there are other clubs who have showcased their keen interest in getting Kylian Mbappe's services. The clubs included LaLiga's Real Madrid, Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, and more.

Paris Saint-Germain has been searching for ways to find the real amount of the fee in return for Kylian Mbappe this summer. The club has asked Mbappe to renew his contract, but the frenchman is adamant on not renewing his services with the club.

Real Madrid emerge as prime contenders to sign Mbappe

Despite all the buzz, in actuality, it will depend on Kylian Mbappe if he wants to get involved into a Saudi move. But it looks he would be enticed with a long-awaited Real Madrid move. The White House is one of the prime candidates to sign Mbappe, and they undoubtedly have the funds to do so. The 14-time Champions League title holders have pursued the French striker with no hesitation, and they may do so once again. But this time, they could actually bring the superstar.