Pele Moved To 'palliative Care' After Not Responding To Chemotherapy Anymore: Report

Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele has reportedly been moved to 'palliative care' after he is no longer responding to chemotherapy. The 82-year-old Brazilian legend was admitted to hospital on Tuesday amid his long battle with cancer.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, had provided a health update on her father by stating that there was no 'emergency' and that Pele was just required to regulate his medication in his fight against a colon tumor. However, the latest report seems to suggest that Pele's condition is serious as he was diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

Brazil legend Pele moved to 'palliative care'

According to the Brazilian outlet Folha de S. Paulo, Pele's chemotherapy has been suspended after the 82-year-old stopped responding to the treatment. The Brazil legend is now believed to be in 'palliative care,' where he is only receiving treatment for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath. It is pertinent to note though that no official statement has been issued by Pele's manager or the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.

This shocking report emerges just three days after Pele's daughter had taken to social media to report that her father's condition was not serious. Kely Nascimento wrote, "Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil. There is no emergency or new dire prediction." She ended her post by writing that she appreciated the love and support from all the fans.

And it was not just Nascimento who gave an update on her father's health, but Pele himself as well. The 82-year-old took to his Instagram handle on Friday and wrote, "Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"