Kylian Mbappe Comments Frustrate Club Owner Al-Khelaifi And Six PSG Players: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has been the most sought-after player in the football circuit. The youngster's future at Paris Saint-Germain remains uncertain as he has refused to sign a new contract. The player has a one-year extension in his clause, but the club needs his approval first in order to execute the clause. He has been linked with a move outside from the club and it remains to be seen whether the French club manages to have him off their books.

3 things you need to know

The 24-year-old lifted the World Cup back in 2018

He helped PSG to win the Ligue 1 title last season

Kylian Mbappe is the second most expensive player after Neymar

PSG players frustrated after sensational Kylian Mbappe interview

PSG players have reportedly complained to the club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi about Mbappe's comments, which he made during an interview with L'Equipe. The French forward seemed to have instigated a row with his interview and one of the players reportedly conveyed the matter to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, claiming this is an insult to the French club.

Mbappe opened up on a number of aspects:

Reasons to believe it (that he could leave)? I'm a competitor, when I play, it's to win. And no matter who I play with, no matter what shirt I wear, no matter where I play, no matter the year, I'm never satisfied. I just want to win. I'll never be satisfied. I want to win the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe makes massive comment on PSG's Champions League failure

Mbappe was also asked about PSG's repeated failure on the European stage and he immediately pointed out to the club, which now might not have gone down well with the Club hierarchy.

I don't know what PSG are missing to win the Champions League; it's not a question for me. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club. I just try to do my job as well as possible. I was the best player, top scorer for the fifth year in a row in Ligue 1. Sometimes in football you face what is called a glass ceiling. That's why it's not a big question for me; it's for those at the top.

