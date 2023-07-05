PSG Make Stand Clear On Kylian Mbappe Transfer: 'We Do Not Want Him To Leave For Free'

Kylian Mbappe and his contract with PSG have been a major question after the French striker has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for the past two seasons. However, the player was close to leaving the club, but he decided to sign a 2-year deal with an option to extend with Paris Saint Germain. After winning the Ligue 1 with PSG this season, the player's contract will be ending in the next transfer window, and Real Madrid wants to play smart in order to sign the striker for free, but PSG does not want to let him go for free.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi left PSG this season to join Inter Miami.

Kylian Mbappe previously said that he wanted to stay at PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe reportedly does not want to buy the option to play for PSG in the 2024–25 season

PSG club’s President issues a huge statement on Kylian Mbappe

"Our position is very clear. If Kylian Mbappé wants to stay, we want him to stay. But we can't let one of the best players in the world leave on a free" PSG President stated

According to the reports, Paris Saint Germain President Al-Khelaifi wants Mbappe to renew his contract next season as he does not want to let him go for free. The French captain issued a statement on June 13 that he would not be renewing his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. The issued informed statement said that when Mbappe renewed his contract, he informed the club on July 15, 2022, that he would not be activating the option to extend his contract for the third season, and the striker said that he has had this conversation before with the club.

How was Kylian Mbappe’s last season with PSG?

This season, the forward scored 41 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for PSG. The President wants Mbappe to make up his mind properly and decide what he wants, as now the new manager, Luis Enrique, will be eyeing a win in the UEFA Champions League with PSG Spanish manager last won it with FC Barcelona in 2015. PSG have not won the competition in its existence so far but will be hoping to fulffulfilltheiream under Luis Enrique and Mbappe by their side.