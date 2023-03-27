Kylian Mbappe Heaps Praise On Potential Manchester United Transfer Target

Kylian Mbappe remains one of the most talented players to have emerged on the international football scene in recent times. The youngster lifted his first World Cup for France back in 2018 but was denied in the 2022 World Cup as Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeated Les Bleus in a nail-biting final. The 24-year-old showered praises on one of his fellow French teammates.

Kylian Mbappe hails French teammate ahead of the Ireland match

Mbappe heaped praises on Randal Kolo Muani who has had a prolific run since he burst onto the scene. He proved to be a critical player in the World Cup as he provided a sublime assist to Mbappe who went on to net an excellent hat-trick for his side. Despite France losing the game Kolo Muani has attracted severe interest with Manchester United reportedly being one of the suitors for the forward.

The Eintracht Frankfurt player received severe plaudits for his performance against the Netherlands but couldn't find the net. Mbappe insisted Kolo Muani is a very complete player. "He is a striker who offers different game options to our team.

"He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play. We are happy with the game he played on Friday and I hope he scores tomorrow. Tomorrow we will try to get him to score a goal."

Earlier Didier Deschamps also showered praises on the player and said the player deserved to score in the UEFA Euro Qualifier against the Dutch.

"Kolo Muani deserved to score, but still did some very good things. He’s a different profile, and that gives me options as well”.

“He has the capacity to play [on the wing] with his speed. He likes it there and I’ve played him there before, even if with his club he’s been repositioned into the middle. On Friday, his position wasn’t a fixed one, along with Kylian and Kingsley [Coman’s]. Not having set positions is an advantage for us.”

Bien arrivés à Dublin 📍 pic.twitter.com/z035tNV98T — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 26, 2023

France will take on Ireland in the second match of their UEFA Euro Qualifiers on March 28, 2023 at IS 12:15 am