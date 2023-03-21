24-year-old Kylian Mbappe Becomes Youngest-ever France Captain After Lloris' Retirement

Months after former France captain Hugo Loris announced his retirement from international football, reports claim Kylian Mbappe has been named as the new leader of the French squad. As per ESPN, sources revealed that the development was informed to the France squad by coach Didier Deschamps on Monday evening. Loris won the FIFA World Cup 2018 with the French squad and led the team to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina in Qatar last December.

Kylian Mbappe becomes the youngest France captain ever

The reports claimed that Deschamps spoke to the PSG superstar at the France team training center in Clairefontaine on Monday. Antoine Griezmann was reportedly the other candidate who was in contention for the captaincy position. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Mbappe will now become the youngest French captain ever. This comes days ahead of France's UEFA EURO Qualifiers match against the Netherlands on Saturday, March 25.

UEFA EURO Qualifiers: Full France Squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), William Saliba (Arsenal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Khephren Thuram (Nice), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach)

UEFA EURO Qualifiers: France’s schedule for March

Matchday 1 - France vs Netherlands on Saturday, March 25 at 1:15 AM IST

Matchday 2 - Ireland vs France on Tuesday, March 28 at 12:15 AM IST

Kylian Mbappe’s show at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Mbappe was awarded the Golden Boot at the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, courtesy of his tally of eight goals for France. He also scored a stunning hattrick in the World Cup final against Argentina, helping his team to a 3-3 draw. Argentina then went on to win by 4-3 in the penalties, as France failed to retain the prestigious title.