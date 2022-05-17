Kylian Mbappe: Huge Update On PSG Superstar's Rumoured Transfer To Real Madrid

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe has been liked with reports about his potential move to the La Liga giants Real Madrid for quite a long time now. As reported by Goal, the Paris Saint-German striker has come to an agreement with Real Madrid, and Spanish club will announce his arrival after the Champions League final. Madrid are due to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final on May 29 at Paris.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has only one month left on his current contract with PSG and the club has made repeated failed efforts of a contract extension. As per Goal, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has earlier expressed that he will wait until the end of the current season before taking a final call on his future. The report also stated that Madrid are almost certain of acquiring his services on a free transfer.

When will Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappe's arrival?

The Paris-based outfit might also confirm the 23-year-old’s departure after their last game of the Serie A 2021-22 season against Metz on May 21. Goal also said that Mbappe’s arrival in Madrid might be confirmed in early June, while his official unveiling at Bernabeu might take place in June 12 after he returns from international duty with France.

Mbappe and his PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi were spotted in the Spanish capital on Monday, which sent the Madrid fans into a frenzy. As per Cope, both the footballers were spotted leaving a popular restaurant in Madrid after having lunch together. Mbappe also uploaded a picture with Hakimi and his brother with the caption saying, ‘OFF’. This further fueled the rumors about his transfer to Madrid as it can mean that Mbappe is off to Real Madrid.

Mbappe is currently the top goal scorer in the Ligue 1 2021-22 with a total of 25 goals in 34 appearances. He has also contributed with 19 assists in total. Mbappe scored 6 goals and assisted 6 during the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season before PSG got knocked out by Madrid. Having said that, another motivating factor for Mbappe to join Madrid might also be the Champions League glory.

(Image: @psg/@realmadrid/Instagram)