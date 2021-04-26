Kylian Mbappe Injury Update: Will Mbappe Play Against Man City In The Champions League?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were dealt a huge blow ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City with the fitness of star attacker Kylian Mbappe in doubt. The French international has been the leader of Mauricio Pochettino's attack and played a crucial part in their second successive appearance in the UCL semis. Mbappe is in fine form and his potential absence against Pep Guardiola's Man City would be catastrophic for PSG's plans to clinch the title. Here's the Kylian Mbappe injury update:

Will Mbappe play vs Man City? PSG star replaced with thigh problem ahead of crunch UCL tie

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is facing a race to be fit for this week’s Champions League semi-final against Man City after suffering an injury scare just four days before the game. The World Cup winner scored twice in PSG’s 3-1 win over Metz over the weekend but the 22-year-old then limped off in the 87th minute with a thigh injury.

The timing of Mbappe's injury couldn't have been worse as PSG prepare for their Champions League semi-final fixtures against Manchester City.

Against Metz, PSG opened the scoring inside four minutes when Mbappe latched on to a lofted pass from midfielder Ander Herrera before smashing it past the Metz goalkeeper and added scored his second after halftime to help the Parisians clinch a straightforward win.

Kylian Mbappe was forced out of PSG's game vs. Metz with a late injury in the 87th minute.



Pochettino: "He took a blow to his quadriceps, but we don't think it's too serious." [Canal+]



PSG play Man City in the Champions League on Wednesday

While PSG are sweating over the Kylian Mbappe injury update, Mauricio Pochettino allayed those concerns suggesting that the World Cup winner remains in contention for the game against the Premier League leaders. Speaking to Canal+, Pochettino hopes to have Mbappe back for Wednesday against Guardiola's side and claims that the injury might not be as serious. The PSG boss said that the Frenchman was calm at the time of his substitution, even though the blow was painful.

The former AS Monaco striker has now scored 25 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season – and 37 goals in 42 games across all competitions for PSG. Mbappe has been pivotal for the Parisians this term and will be key to their plans if they have to win the elusive Champions League title. PSG had reached the final last term but was defeated by Bayern Munich in the final.

Champions League schedule: Champions League fixtures

1st leg

Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Wednesday, April 28, 12:30 AM IST

PSG vs Man City, Thursday, April 29, 12:30 AM IST

2nd leg

Man City vs PSG, Wednesday, May 5, 12:30 AM IST

Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Thursday. May 6, 12:30 AM IST

