Kylian Mbappe Looking For A House In Madrid As PSG Forward Linked With LaLiga Move

Four-time Ligue 1 champion Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes is still up in the air as the French forward is yet to sign a contract extension with PSG. The 22-year-old's deal with PSG is set to expire in the summer of 2022 and it is believed that Mbappe has been stalling contract extensions with the Ligue 1 heavyweights in a bid to play abroad. On Tuesday, reports claimed that Mbappe is reportedly looking for a house in Madrid, which could possibly outline his next destination.

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer on the cards?

According to reports from Goal, Kylian Mbappe has already started house hunting in Madrid, with a member of his entourage charged with the task of finding a suitable residence. Mbappe's decision to look for a house in Madrid has fuelled speculation that he could be making a move to Real Madrid in the summer. The dazzling Frenchman's deal with PSG expires next summer and Mbappe is reportedly stalling an extension with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Earlier this year, Mbappe hinted at playing abroad as he discussed 'added pressure' from the media which came from playing for a French club in France. It is suggested that Mbappe will make his decision at the end of this season, with PSG also in the hunt for their first Champions League title. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have long been linked with signing Mbappe and manager Zinedine Zidane has also stated his admiration for the World Cup winner.

Real Madrid transfer news: Do Los Blancos prefer Mbappe over Haaland?

Multiple reports have stated that Real Madrid are more inclined to sign Mbappe over Erling Haaland in the summer. Earlier this month, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola met with Real Madrid chiefs to discuss a potential move. However, it is believed that the 13-time European champions are simply driving up the Norwegian's price and are firmly interested in bringing Mbappe to the Spanish capital. As per reports, PSG are demanding between €120M to €150M to part ways with Mbappe.

Florentino Perez Super League comments

Over the weekend, Real Madrid and 11 other top European clubs agreed to form a Super League, which will rival the Champions League, causing havoc in the football community. UEFA strongly condemned the decision but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has now insisted that the European Super League will "save football at this critical moment". He also insisted that players taking part in the competition will not be banned from representing their national teams, responding to the threats made by UEFA and FIFA.

