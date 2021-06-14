Last Updated:

Kylian Mbappe "Not Interested" In Contract Talks With PSG As Future Speculation Mounts

France superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly not interested in a contract renewal at PSG as he heads into the final 12 months of his contract.

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is reportedly not interested in renewing his current deal in the French capital as rumours of his exit dominate PSG transfer news. The World Cup winner has just a year left on his contract and has been linked with a sensational switch to Real Madrid and the Ligue 1 giants risk losing the Frenchman for nothing. Renewing the Kylian Mbappe contract is high on PSG's agenda despite the 22-year-old's reluctance to agree on terms. 

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: PSG star not interested in renewing contract 

Kylian Mbappe's future remains a hot topic of discussion as the Paris Saint-Germain star is soon to enter the final 12 months of his contract. The 22-year-old has not done enough to brush aside any speculation, claiming that he was unsure that PSG was the best place for him in an interview with France Football. Those comments came on the back of rumours that Mbappe is stalling on signing a new contract until more high-profile signings are made by last season's Ligue 1 runners-up. PSG chief  Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed that Mbappe has no say over potential transfers and that the player will not be sold by the club. Mbappe later hit back suggesting that he is a simple player and never requested any player from the president or director Leonardo. 

Mbappe's future nonetheless remains murky after a difficult season under Mauricio Pochettino. The failure to both retain their Ligue 1 crown and to match their Champions League final bow in 2019-20 have left a turbulent atmosphere at the club which had even Pochettino contemplating a return to Spurs. Mbappe has just over 12 months left on his contract and could run down his deal with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City interested in signing the French forward, who was a key part in Les Blues' 2018 World Cup triumph. Al Khelaifi remains confident of not letting his star man leave for free, meaning a blockbuster contract renewal or transfer is on the cards for Mbappe. Mbappe has shown no interest in renewing his current deal, and it remains who backs down first in this fight. 

Kylian Mbappe contract: Kylian Mbappe salary

While PSG struggled, Mbappé is coming off the back of another impressive campaign in which he scored 42 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions, an average of one every 88.62 minutes. The former AS Monaco star is the second-highest-paid player in Ligue 1, with his wages expected to be around £375,000 a week. Forbes reports that Mbappe earns close to $20million (£17.6m) annually from PSG annually, with a further bump expected on performance-related bonuses. 

