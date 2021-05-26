Kylian Mbappe Or Ninja Turtle? Patrice Evra's Hilarious Instagram Post Makes Fans Laugh

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra posted a hilarious image of Kylian Mbappe, where he was clearly seen making fun of him with regards to his close resemblance to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Mbappe, who looks identical to the character Michaelangelo, was trolled on the Patrice Evra Instagram post, where the former French national captain posted a picture of Mbappe as the centre of the jokes. Mbappe, since his arrival to the scene, has always been the main target to all the Ninja Turtle jokes. He was also once gifted a Ninja Turtle mask by his former PSG captain, Thiago Silva.

Thiago Silva giving Kylian Mbappe an early Christmas present is the best thing we've seen this week 😂 pic.twitter.com/sYDPLiGKK0 — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) November 21, 2017

In 2017, pitch invaders came dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and celebrated with PSG, during the club's 4-1 win over Rennes. The young sensation seemed to have embraced those jokes about him as he shared a moment of fun and laughter looking at the invaders before they were taken away by the security staff. Mbappe, who was vital in the World Cup-winning French national team, seems to have accepted his close resemblance to the character. The Patrice Evra Instagram post has been flooded with comments from fans across the world, who seemed to have loved his 8k comparison of the Mutant Ninja Turtles, which happens to be Kylian Mbappe.

France Euro 2020 squad

World Cup winners France have announced their 26-member squad for the Euros, and this squad definitely has some big names that can potentially help France lift the Euros. Didier Deschamps side will be the favourites coming into the competition as they have some big names in the side that can be game-changers. Karim Benzema, who was kept out of selection from the national team since 2016, has made his comeback to the side, and this definitely provides the French side with some extra firepower in attack. The exclusion of players like Benjamin Mendy, Anthony Martial and Alexandre Lacazette is questionable though. Here is more on the France Euro 2020 squad -

Goalkeepers- Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan

Defenders - Leo Dubois, Benjamin Pavard, Kurt Zouma, Jules Konde, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Kimpembe, Lucas Digne, Lucas Hernandez

Midfielders - N'golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Corentin Tolisso, Moussa Sissoko

Forwards - Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Kingsley Coman,Antoine Griezemann, Ben Yedder, Thomas Lemar, Ousmane Dembele

2️⃣6️⃣ joueurs

2️⃣6️⃣ maillots

2️⃣6️⃣ numéros

1️⃣ équipe 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus



Commandez vos maillots ici ⤵

🛒 https://t.co/oK3mepMoi7 pic.twitter.com/Ow5ufXtw3b — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 21, 2021

France Euro 2020 Schedule

Group F - France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal

June 15: France vs Germany, Allianz Arena, Munich

June 19: France vs Hungary, Puskas Arena, Budapest

June 23: France vs Portugal, Puskas Arena, Budapest