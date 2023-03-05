Kylian Mbappe Overtakes Edinson Cavani To Achieve Major Milestone For PSG

Kylian Mbappe has got another feather under his cap. During Saturday's Ligue 1 encounter between PSG and Nantes, Mbappe's strike in the final minutes of the game became monumental for him as with it he achieved a major club milestone. Mbappe is now PSG's all-time top scorer.

It took Kylian Mbappe just 247 games to score a record 201 goals for PSG. Following his complete signing in 2018, Mbappe was from the beginning seen as the player who would score a record number of goals for the club. And now 5 years later he has now cemented that mark by overtaking Edinson Cavani's tally of 200 goals. While his Saturday goal extended PSG's lead in the game, as they won 4-2 on the night, the club facilitated the player after the match, handing him a trophy for the milestone he has achieved and then dedicating a number of posts for the French national on social media.

1️⃣ @KMbappe = 201 goals

2️⃣ Edinson Cavani = 200 goals

3️⃣ Zlatan Ibrahimovic = 156 goals

4️⃣ @neymarjr = 118 goals

5️⃣ Pedro Miguel Pauleta = 109 goals



Kylian Mbappe's possible transfer

At 24, Mbappe has proven to be a force to reckon with for PSG and if he keeps scoring at this rate then he could become one of the top goalscorers of all time. However, football fans would be curious to know where he keeps residing in the French capital or if another destination is in store for him. Real Madrid have shown continued interest in acquiring his services. Moreover, Liverpool has also been a club of his interest. Mbappe, however, has held his spot in PSG and has only risen in the ranks. In the past, he has said that he wants to continue with the sporting project at Paris Saint Germain.