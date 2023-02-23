Manchester United Contemplating Eyewatering Move For PSG Star Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Manchester United's new owners could launch a mega swoop for Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe if a takeover plan bears fruit. The French sensation signed a new two-year contract with PSG in 2022 amidst his rumoured linkup with Real Madrid. Mbappe is regarded as one of the most prolific goal-scorers in world football currently since his emergence at Monaco a few years back.

Manchester United have revitalised their form under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag who has helped the club in reaching the summit once again. The Red Devils are the only English club competing on four fronts and are scheduled to play two massive games against Barcelona in the Europa League and Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final respectively in the next few days.

Marcus Rashford has been leading from the front this campaign as the English forward has been in ravishing form netting 24 goals already this season in all competitions. Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, United brought in Wout Weghorst in the winter transfer window as the manager wanted an out-and-out centre forward and Mbappe could fill in that gap for a prolonged period.

A potential Mbappe-Rashford partnership could prove to be lethal for the Premier League giants who are trying to rebuild from the scratch. Talks over a takeover have taken place as potential buyers including the Emir of Qatar have expressed their interest in buying the club.

Should the takeover happen in near future, hefty funds will be available next summer as Mbappe would likely command a whopping fee if he is to leave Parc des Princes. His price has skyrocketed since his hat trick in the World Cup final against Argentina for his national team.

Mbappe could also be the next face of United alongside Rashford as Ronaldo's departure has left a big void to fulfil when it comes to the commercial space. Predominantly a centre forward, the 24-year-old can also be deployed on the wings but with United already boasting of several wide players he is likely to be fitted into a more central slot