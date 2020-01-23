Kylian Mbappe Scores Hilarious Diego Maradona 'hand Of God' Goal

PSG made their way to a 3-0 away win against Stade Reims in the final of the recently concluded Coupe de la Ligue 1 on Wednesday. PSG fielded a strong starting line-up that boasted the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Marco Verratti and other stars. Goals from Marquinhos and Tanguy Kouassi sandwiched between a Ghislain Konan own goal ensured that the Paris-based franchise were crowned champions in the competition.

Kylian Mbappe sparks Liverpool transfer rumours after praising Klopp and Co.

What a guy 🤩



Kylian Mbappe has spoken about his future, #LFC being 'machines' and Trent Alexander-Arnold stealing his celebration.



➡️ https://t.co/gM2jMyhKKM #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/lO4TOuk4bQ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 21, 2020

Kylian Mbappe handball: Foward booked for a hilarious handball in the win against Stade Reims

In the dying stages of the game, France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe was clearly not happy with three goals and had the ball at the back of the net in the 89th minute. However, the youngster was booked by the match referee after he appeared to have channeled his inner Diego Maradona to score the fourth goal. The Frenchman appeared to have blatantly slapped the ball into the goal with his hand. The referee was not fooled and ended up booking Kylian Mbappe straight away.

Kylian Mbappe says he wants to follow in the footsteps of idol - Cristiano Ronaldo

🗣 "It's too late for me to carve out a career like Messi's, I would have had to stay at Monaco, Without taking anything away from Messi, now I have to draw on Cristiano's career for inspiration."



-Kylian Mbappé pic.twitter.com/3rsPVZzbFS — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) January 23, 2020

