Kylian Mbappe Transfer: Ander Herrera Thinks 'Donatello' Could Be Convinced To Stay At PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly keen on returning to Real Madrid in the near future. The French footballer was linked with a transfer to Real Madrid throughout the transfer window, especially after PSG announced the signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. Now that the transfer window is officially over for the pre-season, it remains to be seen if the player will leave PSG during the mid-season transfers in January. However, according to his teammate Ander Herrera, Mbappe can be convinced to sign a new contract at PSG.

"I had the intuition that he was going to stay. What the club had always told us is that Mbappe was staying. I asked him two weeks before the market closed and he told me 'I am here'. Everything I saw in the press did not marry with what happened here. What happens this season may affect Mbappe staying." Herrara told El Largueno as quoted by Goal.com.

Mbappe’s current contract with PSG is set to expire in summer 2022. Since the contract expires next year, it looks like the French striker will leave PSG as a free agent, if Real Madrid is really his destination of choice that is.

Is Mbappe still keen on joining Real Madrid?

According to a report by managingmadrid.com, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe might still want to depart from his current club Paris Saint-Germain. The French footballer reportedly turned down a contract renewal deal with his current club despite the fact that the deal would've made him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

The outlet reported that the world cup winning striker reportedly refused an approximately €45 million contract with PSG. The amount is higher than what both his top-tier teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar make in a year, in terms of wages. However, the contract was for a two-year extension and it seems that Mbappe doesn't want that.

The news comes after journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that PSG had refused a last-minute €200 million offer from Real Madrid for Mbappe. On Sunday, PSG's match against Reims, which was also Messi's debut, saw Mbappe scoring both goals for the club ultimately ending in a 2-0 victory for PSG. Seeing Mbappe's potential, it's understandable why PSG doesn't want to let go of the young striker.

However, it seems that Mbappe was keen on joining Real Madrid even after PSG turned down the €200 million offer. A screenshot from the Real Madrid subreddit shows Mbappe's Instagram story, where he reposted a fan's thoughts but deleted it five minutes later. The post that was originally in Spanish, read "Respect for my brother for your professionalism. Reprogramme your dreams for some time soon. Life is wonderful, you’re the best."

