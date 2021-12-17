Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga: PSG Chief Leonardo Still Unsure On Star's Contract Situation

In one of the craziest summer transfer windows ever, one move failed to materialise and that was Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. Mbappe had under a year left on his contract and Madrid was ready to offer Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) up to €180 million for a player they could have gotten for free at the end of the year but PSG rejected the offer. For now, Mbappe plays for PSG but with just over six months left on his contract, the question begs, will he still be there seven months from now?

PSG Sporting director Leonardo Araujo was recently asked that question but he did not sound very convincing. The PSG chief said that while they would like to get Mbappe to sign a contract extension, it is something they will have to wait and see. "What to say about Mbappe?" Leonardo told Diario AS. "Kylian is formidable. He is different, unique. And well, you know what we want… we will see."

What did Mbappe have to say about the failed move?

The PSG forward revealed to L'Equipe in September that since he wanted to leave in the summer he will see what happens as for now he just wants to concentrate on playing for PSG. He said that in the summer he wanted to join only Real Madrid and no one else as he felt that his 'adventure' with PSG was over. He also reiterated that if he had left in the summer it would have been for the Blancos and no one else. Now though it seems that Mbappe could very well be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer next season.

Mbappe told L'Equipe: "What could make me stay at PSG? We're far from it… since I wanted to leave Paris this summer. I'm not going to be a hypocrite, my ambition was clear (to leave PSG). We will see what happens - my future is not my priority now. I am attached to PSG, and if I had left this summer, it would have only been for Real Madrid. I continued playing in August and I had no problem with that. Why did I want to leave? I thought my adventure was over. If I had left, it would only have been to Real Madrid. Leaving PSG was the next logical step."

