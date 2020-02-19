LA Galaxy Look To Sign Barcelona Star Lionel Messi After 2019-20 Season: Report

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles Galaxy have enquired about the possibility of signing Barcelona star Lionel Messi. These rumours seem to intensify after the news of Messi’s fallout with club’s Sporting Director Eric Abidal and club president Josep Bartomeu.

Also Read | Chicharito bids teary-eyed farewell to 'European dream' for MLS success with LA Galaxy

Lionel Messi transfer: MLS side LA Galaxy in the waiting?

... And to 🔝 it all off, the 🍒 on top, the icing on the 🍰: Leo #Messi won his record sixth #BallonDor, capping off a year for the ages. 🐐 https://t.co/bkQA68HdSs pic.twitter.com/P4hxPLSr9Z — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 17, 2020

As per Radio Continental, LA Galaxy’s manager Guillermo Barros has spoken to Lionel Messi’s father who also happens to be his agent. It was earlier reported that Messi’s contract included a clause that would allow the Argentine superstar to leave the club at the end of the present season as a free agent. He was earlier linked with Manchester City. However, due to the recent ban on the English side from participating in UEFA competitions, a deal to the Premier League side looks highly unlikely.

Also Read | Javier Hernandez gets EPIC welcome by boisterous LA Galaxy fans at the airport: Watch

Lionel Messi has been at loggerheads with Barcelona

Lionel Messi has been at loggerheads with Barcelona after Eric Abidal criticised certain players of the squad for not working much on the field. He did not name them. Messi openly lashed out at Abidal and asked him to mention the players and not generalise the issue. There were also reports that Messi had issued an ultimatum to Barcelona. It was reported that Messi wanted the resignation of club president Josep Bartomeu or he would leave.

Also Read | Inter Miami: David Beckham's team to play first home game against LA Galaxy

Lionel Messi's Barcelona hit by injury crisis

Barcelona have been hit by an injury crisis. They are finding it difficult to deal with the absence of forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele. The Catalans have announced that the two players will miss out on action for the remainder of the season. LaLiga has allowed the club to sign one striker within a week. Therefore, Martin Braithwaite’s deal from CD Leganes is looking inevitable in the coming days.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Netizens react to the forward's departure from LA Galaxy

Messi to MLS? The player has been phenomenal this season

Lionel Messi has been in great form this season. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 19 goals for Barcelona in 27 games across all competitions. He has also managed to bag 16 assists to his credit. His side are placed second on LaLiga points table and will next play against Eibar on Saturday.