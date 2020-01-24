Javier Hernandez Gets EPIC Welcome By Boisterous LA Galaxy Fans At The Airport: Watch

Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez secured a move to MLS side LA Galaxy after spending few months with LaLiga side Sevilla. The player was welcomed to the USA by a boisterous LA Galaxy supporters at the LA airport.

Javier Hernandez was mobbed by hundreds of LA Galaxy fans as he arrived at LAX 😲 pic.twitter.com/sK5rzfntiO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 23, 2020

Javier Hernandez played for major European Clubs

Javier Hernandez, also known as 'Chicharito' played for major European heavyweights, which included the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen. He last played for Sevilla, having joined the club only as recently as September, 2019. Hernandez, while speaking to Los Angeles Times, had justified his move to the MLS, saying that it was the right time and the right opportunity to play in MLS.

LA Galaxy paid €8.5 million for Javier Hernandez

It is reported that LA Galaxy have paid a transfer fee of about €8.5 million, signing the player on a three-year contract. Javier Hernandez will earn an astonishing amount of €5.1 million as salary, making him the highest-paid player in the MLS. Hernandez stated that he was finally going to play regularly, something that he wants in life. He also accepted that people would criticise him because he could not make it big in Europe.

Javier Hernandez lashes out at former managers

Javier Hernandez also lashed out at the managers with whom he played in the past two years. He criticised his former bosses for not giving him the opportunity to prove himself. He stated that in the last two years, the managers decided on playing other players rather than him. Hernandez also asserted that the manager and the staff at LA Galaxy have affirmed their faith in him and have assured him of their complete confidence in the player.

Chicharito Press conference

While speaking at a press conference after arriving in Los Angeles, Javier Hernandez expressed his gratitude to the fans who had welcomed him at the airport. He also expressed his intentions, saying that he would try to score as many goals as he could to help his team win the Championship. Hernandez also spoke on his retirement plans, asserting that he would retire by the age of 40 while playing in Australia.

Why did Chicharito leave Real Madrid?

Javier Hernandez spent a season at Real Madrid on a season-long loan (2014-15), after which he moved to Bayer Leverkusen. The player had opened up about his time at Santiago Bernabeu, saying that he got very few opportunities to play at the club. He, however, also asserted that he missed his time at Spain playing for Los Blancos.