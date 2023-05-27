La Liga Alter Valencia Racism Punishment By Reducing Stadium Ban And Fine

Valencia have seen their punishment reduced following a successful appeal regarding the racial abuse of Vinicius Junior at Messtalla Stadium. The Spanish side was initially hit with a €45,000 fine alongside a partial stadium ban of the stadium. There were allegations of racial slurs being hurled at Vinicius during Real Madrid's La Liga game against Valencia.

The fine has now been reduced to €27,000 while they will now serve a three-game ban instead of the five matches which were earlier imposed on them by the authority. The club had earlier cried foul as they alleged the sanctions were disproportionate and unfair. Vinicius' racial abuse saw support pouring from all corners of the globe as the Brazilian received numerous messages of solidarity. The Spanish Football Federation earlier explained that they take racism very seriously and the partial stadium ban was a result of that.

"It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his minutes, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, altering the normal course of the match and considering the infractions very serious."

Valencia also issued a statement following the incident condemning the incident.

"Valencia CF wish to publicly condemn insults and attacks of all kinds in football.

"The club have a firm commitment to the values of respect and sportsmanship, and reiterate our position against physical and verbal violence in stadiums. Thus, we are saddened by the events that occurred during the LaLiga Matchday 35 match against Real Madrid.

"Although this is an isolated episode, insults to any opposing player have no place in football and do not fit with the values and identity of Valencia CF. The club are investigating what occurred and will take the most severe measures against the perpetrators. Valencia CF also condemn any offence and request the utmost respect for our fans.

"Whilst strongly denouncing these isolated incidents, Valencia CF would like to thank the more than 46,000 fans in attendance for their support for the team." The Spanish club is currently battling relegation and will face Espanyol in a crucial encounter on Sunday.