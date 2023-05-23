Real Madrid Winger Vinicius Jr Drops Disturbing Video Of Being Racially Attacked

After pointing out a fan at Mestalla, for allegedly passing a racial comment, Vinicius Jr. took to social media to present the proof of the racism he has faced from the opposition fans this season. Real Madrid winger posted a video on Instagram which carries the compilation of the misdemeanor of the fans. Junior has been vocal about the racism he has been subjected to throughout the season but after the controversial happenings in the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match, the entire football world has recognised the filthy problem that has permeated the otherwise arguably the most beautiful game in the world.

In the last couple of years, Vinicius Junior's stature has risen exponentially. The forward was instrumental in Real Madrid winning the La Liga in 2021/22 and the UEFA Champions League. However, the player apparently does not get the endearing for his performance from the fans worldwide. Rather, the player has been incessantly racially abused.

Vinicius Jr. provides evidence of being racially abused

Vinicius Jr. took to Instagram to drop a compilation of what all he has endured during a tough La Liga season. He posted the video along with a big caption expressing the contentious behavior of fans towards him. Here's what he posted.

"Every round away from home is an unpleasant surprise. And there were many this season. Death wishes, hanged doll, many criminal screams... All registered. But the speech always falls on “isolated cases”, “a fan”. No, these are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes spread across several cities in Spain (and even in a television program). The evidence is there in the video. Now I ask: how many of these racists had names and photos displayed on websites? I answer to make it easier: zero. None to tell a sad story or make those fake public apologies. What is missing to criminalize these people? And punish the clubs sportingly? Why don't sponsors charge La Liga? Don't televisions bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend? The problem is very serious and communications no longer work. Not blaming me to justify criminal acts either. You are not football, you are inhuman."