La Liga Tech Introduces New Data Dashboards & Media Coach Technology Solutions

La Liga on Wednesday officially launched its tech sports solutions services under the name 'LaLiga Tech' on Tuesday. It will be the world's first company that will reportedly combine the experience of an international sporting organisation with deep technical expertise. It is available as managed services via the cloud, LaLiga Tech solutions are used to create new direct-to-consumer channels, enhance and protect content with real-time data and digitise key management processes.

Miguel Ángel Leal, CEO of LaLiga Tech said: "Sports and entertainment has an enormous opportunity to build on its emotional connection with fans by taking a data-led approach to understand fan behaviours and design modern, engaging and profitable experiences. Our products have been specifically created for the sector and are supported by the human resources that have turned LaLiga into a digital leader over recent years."

What is LaLiga's Tech offering?

Their solutions are available under three main areas:

Fan engagement

Launching an exclusive OTT streaming platform

Creating and managing multi-channel fan engagement campaigns

Building competition apps and web platforms like fantasy gaming

Enabling digital venue access

Content enhancement

Mediacoach: the real-time match data platform generating advanced in-play statistics for use by coaching teams and broadcast partners

Content Protection: the LaLiga Tech subsidiary providing global monitoring software and analysis to instantly detect and remove illegal content, be it audiovisual piracy or brand counterfeiting.

Content Integrity: the software that tracks real-time data from the world’s major betting markets and analyses patterns around sporting events to detect any irregularity.

Competition management

Customised data dashboards that visualise the performance of any platform across the digital ecosystem in real-time

Custom applications that digitise key competition processes

Connected by a single data-based ecosystem, all solutions can be interconnected and integrated into existing environments, allowing for modular and scalable deployment for customers of all sizes.

Partnership with World Padel Tour and Millicom

LaLiga Tech also confirmed two new partnerships with World Padel Tour (WPT) and Millicom. The agreement with World Padel Tour will see LaLiga Tech become a technology partner of the international padel circuit and via the agreement, LaLiga Tech will be developing a series of fan-facing technology platforms for WPT. As for Millicom, they are a global communications company, and they have signed an anti-piracy agreement that will see matches in Costa Rica’s Liga de Futbol de Primera Division (Liga FDP) monitored through the Content Protection solution, with illegal content being removed from online platforms.

